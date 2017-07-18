The Wednesday Bookmark

A truly unique children's book with a big heart that demonstrates the power of a community working together to change the lives of kids in foster care.



Farmer Herman and the Flooding Barn

Farmer Herman and the Flooding Barn is a truly unique children's book with a big heart. Based on a true story, this beautiful and whimsical book explores Farmer Herman's quest to solve a very big, big, big problem. After considering a few silly ideas of how to take care of his flooding barn, Farmer Herman comes up with possibly the silliest idea of all-find three hundred forty-four friends to come help pick it up and move it!

This inspiring story from Bruno, Nebraska, has been told around the world demonstrating the power of solving big problems together. One group of people who were inspired by the Bruno barn-moving story were advocates around the country who are working together to provide more than enough for kids and families in foster care. As a way to raise awareness, 344 passionate people wrote and illustrated this book together. Kids, adoptive and foster parents, child welfare professionals, pastors, organizational leaders, recording artists and authors have all contributed original drawings that have been used to illustrate the entire book.

Farmer Herman and the Flooding Barn is a fun story brought into existence by 344 people who are counting on the power of unity to bring hope to 400,000 kids in foster care.

Devotionals and classroom kits available at movethebarn.org

About the Author

JASON WEBER is passionate about helping people solve big problems by working together. Having grown up in a farming community, he and his wife, Trisha, moved into an inner-city neighborhood right after college. Many of the kids and families they encountered in their neighborhood had experienced foster care at some point in their lives. Partially as a result of this experience, Jason and Trisha became foster parents and have been caring for and adopting children from U.S. foster care since 2001. They have had the privilege of adopting their five children from foster care. Jason has helped to produce and write several books, Bible studies, and other tools all created to serve the church as it cares for hurting kids. Jason serves as the National Director of Foster Care Initiatives for the Christian Alliance for Orphans and currently lives in Plano, Texas.

