The Wednesday Bookmark

Build a stronger relationship by understanding each other's gifts. Tune in Wednesday, July 12th at 9:00am for Brock Tozer's interview with Allan Kelsey, co-author of "Strengths Based Marriage" on this week's "Best of the Wednesday Bookmark", brought to you by BooksforChrist.com.

Marriage expert Jimmy Evans and strengths expert Allan Kelsey show readers how to have a happier, stronger marriage by applying the concepts from the popular StrengthsFinder assessment to their relationship.

One of the biggest obstacles to a happy, strong marriage is a lack of understanding of yourself and your spouse. With Strengths Based Marriage, MarriageToday cofounder Jimmy Evans and Gallup Certified Strengths Coach Allan Kelsey give readers the tools they need to dismantle that hurdle and develop a deeper and richer relationship. Applying the revelatory concepts from the popular Clifton StrengthsFinder assessment to marriage (assessment itself not included in purchase price), Evans and Kelsey break new ground in helping readers understand themselves and others. With chapters on “Stopping the Cycles of Pain,” “Speaking Love to Your Spouse’s Heart,” and “Secrets of Successful Marriages,” the book details practical ways to apply these profound insights to your marriage every day. And as a bonus, with your purchase of the book you’ll receive access to more than two hours of exclusive video content revealing how to reach your marriage’s full potential. Utterly practical and deeply insightful Strengths Based Marriage will forever change the way you see yourself, your spouse, and your marriage.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Allan Kelsey is associate senior pastor at Gateway Church in Dallas/Fort Worth. The former CEO of a franchise business, Allan is a Gallup® Certified Strengths Coach. At Gateway Church, he oversees adult education and leadership development of the staff and congregation. Originally from South Africa, Allan is married to Stephanie, and they have two daughters.

