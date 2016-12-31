Top20
CHRI Top 20 Songs Of 2016
CHRI's Top 20 Songs of 2016
|#
|Album
|Song/Artist
|Music Video
|1
|
Eye of the Storm
|2
|
Trust In You
|3
|
Priceless
|4
| Pray For Me
Kirk Franklin
|
|5
|
Feel It
|6
|
Good Good Father
Chris Tomlin
|7
|
One True God
|8
|
Run Devil Run
|9
|
Power
|10
|
Open Hands
|11
|
Fierce
|12
|
Psalm 92 (It Is Good)
|13
|
Hootenanny!
|14
|
More Than Conquerors
|15
|
Move (Keep Walkin’)
|16
|
The Lion and the Lamb
|17
|
Live It Well
|18
|
Lions
|19
|
I’ll Be Alright
|20
|Brand New
Ben Rector
