CHRI Top 20 Songs Of 2016

Published: Saturday, 31 December 2016 17:00
 CHRI's Top 20 Songs of 2016 

# Album Song/Artist Music Video
1

Eye of the Storm
Ryan Stevenson (f. GabeReal)

 video
2  lauren daigle how can

Trust In You
Lauren Daigle

 video
3
for king country run

Priceless
For King & Country

 video
4

kirk franklin religion 

 Pray For Me
Kirk Franklin

 
5 toby mac test

 

Feel It
Toby Mac (f. Mr. Talkbox)

 

video
6

 chris tomlin good father
 
Good Good Father
Chris Tomlin
 

video
7

steven c chapman worship

One True God
Steven Curtis Chapman
(w. Chris Tomlin)

 

video
8

 crowder rundevil

Run Devil Run
Crowder

video
9 group1crew power

Power
Group 1 Crew

 video
10

Open Hands
Laura Story (w. Mac Powell)

 video
11

jesus culture echo

Fierce
Jesus Culture

video
12

Psalm 92 (It Is Good)
Paul Baloche

 video
13

Hootenanny!
Tim Neufeld & the Glory Boys 

 video
14 steven c chapman worship

More Than Conquerors
Steven Curtis Chapman

 video
15

  toby mac test

Move (Keep Walkin’)
Toby Mac 

 video
16  big daddy beautiful

The Lion and the Lamb
Big Daddy Weave

video
17

Live It Well
Switchfoot

 video
18

Lions
Skillet

 video
19 beckah shae

I’ll Be Alright
Beckah Seha

 video
20   ben rector new Brand New
Ben Rector 		 video

