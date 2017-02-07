The Wednesday Bookmark

Baseball, friendship, tragedy, and a love connection are all wrapped up in one heartwarming, page-turning story. Tune in Wednesday, February 1st at 4:30pm for Care Baldwin's interview with author, Joan Bauer on this week's Youth Wednesday Bookmark interview, brought to you by BooksforChrist.com!

What could be more fun than seeing kids laugh and have their curiosities piqued while they learn a thing or two about God's Word along the way? Every page of this book is sure to tease their brains and tickle their funny bones.

Troy Schmidt has been writing for kids for 30 years. He's written children's Bible-based storybooks for the "Their Side of the Story" collection and worked as a creative consultant for children's television programs. This book is guaranteed to entertain children for hours with chapters like "He Stands at the Door and Knock Knocks," "Matches Made in Heaven," and "Are You Smarter Than King Solomon?" A great gift for kids to share with their friends, and moms and dads might even find themselves laughing and learning too!

About the Author

Troy Schmidt has written animation and children's books, including Max Lucado's Hermie and Friends series, and inspirational books for adults, including The 100 Best Verses on Prayer. He is the consulting producer for The American Bible Challenge with Jeff Foxworthy and is a campus pastor for First Baptist Church of Windermere, Florida. Troy and his wife, Barbie, make their home in Florida.

