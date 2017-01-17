The Wednesday Bookmark

100 days, 100 ways to plant seeds of faith, hope, and love! Tune in Wednesday, January 18th at 4:30pm for Care Baldwin's interview with best-selling author, Amy Parker on this week's Kids Wednesday Bookmark interview, brought to you by BooksforChrist.com!

First Corinthians 13:13 shines a light on the importance of faith, hope, and love; and bestselling children's author Amy Parker offers 100 devos to grow these concepts early on in your kids' hearts. Based on scriptures, each short devotion explores the biblical principles of faith, hope, or love and encourages children to talk about them, think about them, and put them into action. There's even space for kids to journal as they learn. It's an interactive approach that will solidify these biblical principles in children's hearts and teach them to walk in faith, reach their hopes, and grow big love.

And don't miss the board books in the Faith, Hope, Love series: How Far Is Faith?, How High Is Hope?, and How Big Is Love?

