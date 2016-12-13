The Wednesday Bookmark

"Giving and sharing is necessary to being a true princess"... Teach the young princesses in your life the Parables of Jesus. "A Royal Christmas to Remember" by Jeanna Young. Click here for Care Baldwin's Christmas Kids Wednesday Bookmark interview, brought to you by BooksforChrist.com! (aired December 14th, 2016)

The Princess Parables series is built on the Parables of Jesus. Each of the stories teach a different parable with character truths for the young princesses in your life. They follow the adventures of five royal sisters - Hope, Faith, Grace, Joy and Charity - who display distinct personalities that are very relatable. Each princess represents a different Biblical virtue, represented in her storybook.The illustrations are colorful and timeless, while the characters offer role models that all little girls will want to emulate. The Princess Parables is a ministry to bless moms with Godly role models for their princesses – rich in character!

With the arrival of the most spectacular winter in years and Christmas only a night away, Princesses Joy, Grace, Faith, Charity, and Hope find themselves in the midst of a scene right out of a holiday fairytale in this newest adventure in the Princess Parables series A Royal Christmas to Remember. But then the threat of bandits in the village lead the king away from the castle on Christmas Eve! Suddenly, the bandits come crashing into the castle. Praying to God for courage and safety, the princesses are soon rescued by five brave knights and then do some rescuing themselves. The next day, the princesses go to the village to see how they can be of help to the people, discovering that the true meaning of Christmas is honoring and giving glory for the greatest gift of all.

Jeanna Stolle Young is a daughter of the king that lives in Southern California with her dashing husband, Bruce, her two sweet princesses, Danika and Emmalynn, and two daring princes, Christian and Kenton. God gave her the vision for this series that has caused her faith to grow through watching Him work. She has a passion for moms of princesses and knights training up the next generation for Christ.

