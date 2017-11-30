Artists

Classic Christmas carols are some of the best songs of worship ever written! Here's Brock's interview with GRAMMY and multiple Dove Award-winner Chris Tomlin with more reasons why Christmas is his favourite season:

Get tickets to see him at the National Arts Centre online here.

An intimate night of Christmas worship with Chris Tomlin. Experience the spirit and joy of the season in Ottawa's beautiful National Arts Centre.

WHEN: Monday, December 11th, 2017

TIME: Concert at 8pm Doors at 7pm

WHERE: National Arts Centre, 1 Elgin St. Ottawa

TICKETS: Available online at Ticketmaster.ca

christomlin.com