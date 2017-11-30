Family Radio CHRI

Christmas Songs of Worship

Published: Thursday, 30 November 2017 08:10
christomlin christmas17

Classic Christmas carols are some of the best songs of worship ever written! Here's Brock's interview with GRAMMY and multiple Dove Award-winner Chris Tomlin with more reasons why Christmas is his favourite season:

Get tickets to see him at the National Arts Centre online here.

 

An intimate night of Christmas worship with Chris Tomlin. Experience the spirit and joy of the season in Ottawa's beautiful National Arts Centre.

WHEN: Monday, December 11th, 2017
TIME: Concert at 8pm Doors at 7pm
WHERE: National Arts Centre, 1 Elgin St. Ottawa
TICKETS: Available online at Ticketmaster.ca

 

christomlin.com

Family Radio CHRI 99.1 FM

