Farewell to The City Harmonic

Published: Wednesday, 19 April 2017 08:15
Brock Tozer interviews Elias Dummer, frontman of The City Harmonic.

Click here for tickets to see The City Harmonic for the last time in Ottawa on Tuesday, April 25th.

WHEN: Tuesday, April 25th @ 7:00pm
WHERE: Cedarview Alliance Church (2784 Cedarview Rd) MAP
COST: Tickets are only $20 all inclusive Available online here.

Featuring songwriter and Worship Leader at C4 Church in Ajax, Ontario Brooke Nicholls.

EXTRA: After 8 years, multiple GMA Covenant Awards and a JUNO Award winner The City Harmonic has decided to part ways. Read the full story here.
This is their farewell tour.

