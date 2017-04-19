Artists

Brock Tozer interviews Elias Dummer, frontman of The City Harmonic.

Click here for tickets to see The City Harmonic for the last time in Ottawa on Tuesday, April 25th.

WHEN: Tuesday, April 25th @ 7:00pm

WHERE: Cedarview Alliance Church (2784 Cedarview Rd) MAP

COST: Tickets are only $20 all inclusive Available online here.

Featuring songwriter and Worship Leader at C4 Church in Ajax, Ontario Brooke Nicholls.

EXTRA: After 8 years, multiple GMA Covenant Awards and a JUNO Award winner The City Harmonic has decided to part ways. Read the full story here.

This is their farewell tour.