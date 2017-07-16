Family Radio CHRI

Watch the Spectacular 2017 Fireworks Competition Live

Published: Sunday, 16 July 2017 01:00
fireworks 2017

Tune in this week to WIN 4 tickets to the 2017 Fireworks Competition celebrating Canada’s 150! Five provinces will create unique and dazzling displays inspired by our country and our history.

HOW: When you hear the fireworks sound effect be caller number 9 at 613-247-1886 to win
WHAT: 4 General Admission tickets to the viewing area at the Canadian Museum of History
· Morning Express: Saturday, August 5th Opening night (Ontario)
· Home Stretch: Wednesday, August 9th (Manitoba)
WHEN: Monday, July 17th - Friday, July 21st During the Morning Express (7am-10am daily) and Home Stretch (3pm-6:15pm daily)
WHERE: On Air (call-in, 613-247-1886)

EXTRA INFO:

Also happening on-site starting at 6pm : 
- Musical Entertainment
- Kids Game Zone
- Food Trucks
- Fireworks Competition starts at 9:15pm
- More info at feux.qc.ca

General Admission:
- Parking not included.
- First come, first served.
- On-site admission from 6 PM.
- Bring your own chairs and / or blankets
- FREE for kids (11 & under) accompanied by a full price General Admission or Passport ticket holder

