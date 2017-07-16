Contests

Tune in this week to WIN 4 tickets to the 2017 Fireworks Competition celebrating Canada’s 150! Five provinces will create unique and dazzling displays inspired by our country and our history.

HOW: When you hear the fireworks sound effect be caller number 9 at 613-247-1886 to win

WHAT: 4 General Admission tickets to the viewing area at the Canadian Museum of History

· Morning Express: Saturday, August 5th Opening night (Ontario)

· Home Stretch: Wednesday, August 9th (Manitoba)

WHEN: Monday, July 17th - Friday, July 21st During the Morning Express (7am-10am daily) and Home Stretch (3pm-6:15pm daily)

WHERE: On Air (call-in, 613-247-1886)



EXTRA INFO:

Also happening on-site starting at 6pm :

- Musical Entertainment

- Kids Game Zone

- Food Trucks

- Fireworks Competition starts at 9:15pm

- More info at feux.qc.ca

General Admission:

- Parking not included.

- First come, first served.

- On-site admission from 6 PM.

- Bring your own chairs and / or blankets

- FREE for kids (11 & under) accompanied by a full price General Admission or Passport ticket holder

Click here for General Contest Rules