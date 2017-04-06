Family Radio CHRI

Contests

Win a Photoshoot by Guessing This Location…

Details
Category: Contests
Published: Thursday, 06 April 2017 07:00
View Comments

care2017 rp2Check out the new headshot of CHRI’s Care Baldwin (Promotions Director and host of The Home Stretch weekday afternoons).

LOCATION: National Gallery of Canada

We’re showcasing our beautiful city for Canada’s 150th birthday! Can you guess where in the Ottawa region this photo was taken?
E-mail This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. before the next headshot goes up (7:00am ET tomorrow!) to get in the draw for a free family photoshoot with Ryan Parent Photography.*

HOW: Send an e-mail to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Please include the photoshoot location pictured in the above headshot, as specific as possible, your name, and your phone number.
All correct guesses received by the daily deadline (7:00am ET the following day) will count as a ballot in the draw. One entry per day. Draw takes place April 10th.

 

PRIZE: Photoshoot with Ryan Parent Photography
ryanparent 330$250 Value
One hour photo session on location within 30 minutes drive of Ottawa.
Also included: High resolution edited digital files with full rights to the images.
ryanparentphoto.com

 

 

Click here for CHRI General Contest Rules

Listen

99.1 fm Ottawa
88.1 fm Cornwall
100.7 fm Pembroke

Download

Apple App Store Google Play Store

Testimonies

Facebook

Family Radio CHRI 99.1 FM

Events

CHRI Family Radio. 1010 Thomas Spratt Place, Suite 3, Ottawa Ontario, K1G 5L5 Canada. 613-247-1440
© Family Radio CHRI 99.1FM, Powered by StriveMind. Privacy Policy