Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious!

Published: Sunday, 08 January 2017 00:00
Win Tickets to the Ottawa Premiere of Mary Poppins, presented by ASNY Productions, January 27th – February 4th at Centrepointe Theatre

HOW: Can you spell supercalifragilisticexpialidocious? Be the first person through to correctly spell the Word of the Day (don’t worry it won’t be as hard as supercalifragilisticexpialidocious!) to win a pair of tickets!

WHEN: All week on the Morning Express

WHAT: 2 tickets, value $116 

SHOW DETAILS: One of the most popular Disney movies of all time as a musical! Mary Poppins is an enchanting mixture of irresistible story, unforgettable songs, breathtaking dance numbers and astonishing stagecraft.
Performances: January 27th until February 4th
Where: Centrepointe Theatre - 101 Centrepointe Dr, Nepean
Tickets: start at $48.25. Purchase online here.
Presented by: Ain’t Seen Noth’n Yet (the local company who brought the Ottawa premiere of Les Miserables to Centrepointe in 2015)

 

