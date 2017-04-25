Featured Events

CHRI is celebrating 20 years by bringing back one of the most talked-about events in the history of the station... Summer Splash!

We’re inviting you to a FREE Listener-Appreciation event to say THANK YOU for the great memories over the past 20 years!

WHERE: Camp IAWAH (304 Iawah Rd, Godfrey, ON – only 15km from Westport) MAP

WHEN: Saturday, June 24th @ 10am - 4pm

Includes:

Beach activities

Kayaking/Canoeing

Bike Trails (bring your own bicycle)

Indoor Climbing Wall

Archery

Facepainting

CHRI music & games

Bring a picnic lunch, or a BBQ lunch will be available for purchase.

Learn about Camp IAWAH at iawah.com