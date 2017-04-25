Featured Events
FREE Listener-Appreciation Event
Published: Tuesday, 25 April 2017
CHRI is celebrating 20 years by bringing back one of the most talked-about events in the history of the station... Summer Splash!
We’re inviting you to a FREE Listener-Appreciation event to say THANK YOU for the great memories over the past 20 years!
WHERE: Camp IAWAH (304 Iawah Rd, Godfrey, ON – only 15km from Westport) MAP
WHEN: Saturday, June 24th @ 10am - 4pm
Includes:
- Beach activities
- Kayaking/Canoeing
- Bike Trails (bring your own bicycle)
- Indoor Climbing Wall
- Archery
- Facepainting
- CHRI music & games
Bring a picnic lunch, or a BBQ lunch will be available for purchase.
Learn about Camp IAWAH at iawah.com