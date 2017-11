Many families use fun Advent Calendars to help countdown the days until Christmas. Each day you receive a chocolate or a small gift... A Reverse Advent Calendar helps you to GIVE rather than receive.

Join us each day from December 1st through 24th as we add an item to a basket or hamper to give to a local shelter. Read more for a list of suggested items.

Follow along to see what we’re including in our hamper for Restoring Hope Ministries....



Suggested items:

December 1 – Granola Bars

December 2 – Hot Chocolate

December 3 – Water Bottles

December 4 – Men’s Boxers

December 5 – Women’s Underwear (sizes M & L)

December 6 – Deodorant

December 7 – Q-Tips

December 8 – Herbal Tea

December 9 – Toothpaste

December 10 – Toothbrush

December 11 – Face Cloth

December 12 – Towel

December 13 – Lip Balm

December 14 – Gloves

December 15 – Socks (for men)

December 16 – Socks (for women)

December 17 – Cough Drops

December 18 – Vapor Rub

December 19 – Cookies

December 20 – Fruit Cups

December 21 – Jell-O Cups

December 22 – Women’s T-Shirt

December 23 – Men’s T-Shirt

December 24 – Band-Aids & Gauze