The Wednesday Bookmark

Third Day co-founder shares the lessons he's learned about faith, success, and life, from injury and family tragedy to life in the spotlight. Tune in Wednesday, November 29th at 9:00am ET for Brock's non-fiction Wednesday Bookmark interview with guitarist Mark Lee.

Purchase "Hurt Road: The Music, the Memories, and the Miles Between" online at booksforchrist.com.

Book Description: Third Day guitarist Mark Lee is no stranger to heartache and hopes deferred; the road to success is never traveled without missteps along the way. Life is messy and uncertain and full of surprises. And one of the best things he's ever done is let go of his expectations about how life should be in order to embrace life as it is: a moment-by-moment walk with God.

Hurt Road is the engaging true story of a man who, as a teen, found in music a refuge from the uncertainties of life. Who set out to discover a better way to live than constantly struggling to make sure life turned out the way he planned it. Who stopped substituting what's next for what's now and learned the truth--that coming or going, God's got us.

Poignant, funny, and thoughtful, Hurt Road dares anyone feeling knocked down or run over by their circumstances to give up control to the One who already has the road all mapped out. Includes black and white photos.

About the Author: Mark Lee is a founding member and guitarist for the award-winning Christian rock band Third Day, with 13 albums and total sales approaching 8 million. An accomplished songwriter ("Sky Falls Down," "Alien," "Show Me Your Glory," and more), Lee has also written for CCM Magazine, Guideposts for Teens, and others. While balancing touring with life as a husband and father, he earned his BA in Christian studies from Grand Canyon University. He lives with his family outside Atlanta, Georgia.

Twitter.com/marklee3d

Facebook.com/markleefanbase