At first glance the Gospel seems straightforward: “For God so loved the world that he gave his only Son.” Simple, right? Then you start asking questions. Read more for Brock's non-fiction Wednesday Bookmark interview with Canadian author and theologian Randy Rauser.

(Originally aired November 22, 2017)

Book Description: When did the simple Good News get so complicated? At first glance the Gospel seems straightforward: “For God so loved the world that he gave his only Son.” Simple, right? Then you start asking questions: Do you need to believe particular things about Jesus to be saved? If so, what things? Do you need to live in a particular way? If so, how exactly? Do you need to do good works and avoid specific sins? And if so, what kind of works and which sins? Are the demands the same for everybody everywhere or do they change over time, place, and person? And why isn’t any of this clearer? Theologian Randal Rauser became a follower of Jesus when he was five years old and ever since then he’s been trying to understand what’s so confusing about grace. Now after forty years things are just starting to make sense.

About the Author: Randal Rauser is Professor of Historical Theology at Taylor Seminary in Edmonton, Alberta where he has taught since 2003. He is the author of many books including "Finding God in the Shack" (Biblica, 2009) and "The Swedish Atheist, the Scuba Diver, and Other Apologetic Rabbit Trails" (InterVarsity, 2012). Randal speaks widely on issues of theology, apologetics, and Christian worldview and he blogs as The Tentative Apologist. You can visit him online at randalrauser.com.

