A unique book to help teach kids how to grieve. Read more for Care Baldwin's kids Wednesday Bookmark interview with author and painter Roger Hutchison.

Purchase “My Favorite Color is Blue. Sometimes.: A Journey Through Loss with Art and Color” online at booksforchrist.com.

(Originally aired November 15, 2017)

Book Description: A picture book to guide the reader through different emotions and reactions related to grieving.

The text and illustrations of this lushly colored picture book guide the reader through different emotions and reactions related to grieving, including shock, tears, anger, and hope. My Favorite Color is Blue. Sometimes. is a children's picture book by design, but accessible to people of all ages.

About the Author: Artist and author Roger Hutchison is the Director of Christian Formation and Parish Life at Palmer Memorial Episcopal Church in Houston, Texas. His first book, The Painting Table: A Journal of Loss and Joy, has been used by people of all ages in schools, churches, and community groups across the United States. Roger’s second book, Under the Fig Tree: Visual Prayers and Poems for Lent (2015) has been released to rave reviews. He had the privilege of painting with children who had witnessed the tragic shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, CT. The experience affected him profoundly and convinced him of a vocation to use his writing and art to serve those who grieve.

Connect:

rogerhutchison.org

Twitter.com/roger_hutchison

Facebook.com/thepaintingtable