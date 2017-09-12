The Wednesday Bookmark

A testimony about a former beauty queen's quest for identity and purpose. 'Read more' for Brock's non-fiction Wednesday Bookmark interview with author and Miss Teen Canada 1985 1st Runner-Up Julie Stautland. (Aired September 13, 2017)

Purchase "Trauma Queen" online at booksforchrist.com.

Book Description: Julie shares her personal journey through her teen years struggling with anorexia, bulimia, sexual abuse, depression and suicide thoughts despite receiving honors in five beauty pageants, the best being Miss Teen London 1985 and 1st Runner-Up to Miss Teen Canada 1985. The intervention of courageous Christian teens, who dared to live out their faith, transformed Julie's life with the loving message of Christ's forgiveness and restoration.

"Julie Stautland tells a profoundly gut-level honest story about the truth of every person's quest for identity and purpose." Laura Lynn Tyler Thompson Co-Host of "700 Club Canada" Host of "Laura Lynn & Friends"

"Julie Stautland is one of those stories - a true testimony to the power and mercy of God to restore a life and create beauty out of ashes." Brian Warren Co-Host of "700 Club Canada" Pastor, Teacher, Evangelist of The Hope Centre

"Julie's story reminds us that behind a bright smile there can be deep pain. Having come through difficulty by her faith in Jesus Christ, Julie shares her testimony in a way that will encourage you to leave your past behind and let God restart your life." Matt & Lisa Tapley Lead & Associate Pastors Lakemount Worship Centre.

About the Author: Julie Stautland was a motivational speaker in schools, and a church/conference speaker for years before raising her two beautiful girls by homeschooling. Now Julie looks forward to sharing her story again to help bring healing and restoration to others in pain. Julie resides in the Niagara region with her husband, Tore and their two girls, Mercedes and Trinity.