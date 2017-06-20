The Wednesday Bookmark

Join gamer Dragee90 as he shares daily devotions packed with secrets to success in two key areas of your life. Read more for Care Baldwin's interview with Michael Ross on this week's Youth Wednesday Bookmark interview, brought to you by BooksforChrist.com. (Aired June 21st, 2017)

Purchase online at BooksforChrist.com.

Improve Your Game, Build Your Faith

Decisions, decisions. In both the virtual world and the real world, you have to make a bunch of choices. Mess up in the virtual world of Minecraft and you can always start over. But in the real world, where the decisions you make have real consequences, both good and bad, it's not that simple.

Where can you go for help? Is there a gamer's guide for living? Yes, it's called the Bible—and God created it to help you win!

Gameplay—Learn A-to-Z tips and tricks for virtual world-building and secrets and online survival in the game of Minecraft.

Real Life—Dragee90 reveals some of his own daily struggles and gives you powerful Scripture verses from the Bible you can use to overcome life's biggest obstacles.

Building faith block by block is easy when you start with the right foundation!

About the Author

Michael Ross is an award-winning writer and the former editor of Breakaway, a national magazine for teen guys published by Focus on the Family. He has been the author, coauthor, or collaborator on more than 38 books, including the Gold Medallion-winning Boom: A Guy’s Guide to Growing Up and the bestselling parenting guide What Your Son Isn’t Telling You.