The Wednesday Bookmark

Candice Curry is the daughter of a con man and convicted criminal. Read more for Brock Tozer's interview with author, Candice Curry on this week's Wednesday Bookmark brought to you byBooksforChrist.com. (Aired June 21st, 2017)

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Purchase online at BooksforChrist.com.

Candice Curry didn't have a normal childhood. Normal is hard to come by when you are awakened in the night by your father--who is high on drugs--for a wild ride down the highway. Or when your father has a habit of "borrowing" things and never returning them. Or when imposing strangers show up at the door trying to track him down.

While her father found himself on the wrong side of the law, her mother put herself through nursing school and kept food on the table by working around the clock, which left Candice in the hands of a father who needed babysitting himself.

Through her struggles and brokenness, Candice finds freedom in forgiveness and love in the midst of tragedy. Join her on the winding road to discover the truth that God doesn't love us because we're perfect--but because he is.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Candice Curry is the daughter of a con man and convicted criminal. She started a blog as a form of therapy, which has grown into a worldwide ministry and landed her on TODAY and Good Morning America. A speaker and a contributor to The Huffington Post, Today.com, and several other sites, Candice has a passion to give hope to those suffering the pain of rejection, the burden of unforgiveness, and the emptiness of great loss. Candice and her husband, Brandon, have five children and recently welcomed her teenaged sister into their home. They live in Texas.

candicecurry.com

facebook.com/WomenWithWorth

instagram.com/candicecurry

twitter.com/candicecurryw3