The Wednesday Bookmark

Tune in Wednesday, April 26th at 9:00am for Brock Tozer's interview with Susan Yates on this week's Wednesday Bookmark brought to you byBooksforChrist.com.

As you grieve what's behind you and daydream about the future, you're ready for new adventures. But you might not know where to start!

What you need is a girlfriend who "gets it." Someone who understands the challenges you're facing and speaks with wisdom from a few steps ahead on the journey. Barbara and Susan can be the friends you need to walk you through such questions as:

· Who am I now? What should I do with myself?

· Does anyone need me? How do I relate to my children? And how will it affect my marriage?

· Is it okay to feel sad? Or even thrilled?

They'll walk you through ways to celebrate your past and your future, as well as encourage you to consider a brand-new calling for your life. Let Barbara and Susan shine light on your path, making this next season your best yet!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Susan Yates is the author of several books and is a regular guest on FamilyLife Today and other national radio programs. She and her husband, John, are popular speakers at marriage and parenting conferences and live in Virginia.

