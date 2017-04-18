The Wednesday Bookmark

Whether you’re just starting out, looking for a change, or experiencing unwanted change, there’s a way forward. Tune in Wednesday, April 19th at 9:00am for Brock Tozer's interview with Robert Dickie III on this week's Wednesday Bookmark brought to you byBooksforChrist.com.



Purchase online at BooksforChrist.com.

Is your career all it could be?

Henry David Thoreau famously said, “The mass of men lead lives of quiet desperation.” Does this describe your current work situation?

Whether you’re just starting out, looking for a change, or experiencing unwanted change, there’s a way forward. Love Your Work is about pivoting step-by-step to a more satisfying career. It will help you:

Dream up bigger goals than you have now—and meet them

Search out new careers or niches within your industry

Pursue work and success in the holistic sense

Maybe the new economy feels daunting to you. Maybe you’re not sure how to break out of your industry. Maybe you’re struggling to move up in rank. Wherever you are, if you don’t find your work meaningful and engaging, it’s time for a change, and Love Your Work will prepare you to make it.

Robert Dickie III is a career advisor and CEO passionate about helping people find their best work. And it shows. He offers motivating stories, insights into today’s market, and dozens of resources for growing in your career. By the end of Love Your Work, you won’t just be equipped for the next move, you’ll be inspired for it. You’ll see work differently, and you’ll want to pursue it like you never have before.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

ROBERT DICKIE III has served as a decorated Air Force Officer, the CEO of an international company, and as the leader of several non-profits. In July 2011 he became the President of Crown. This unique and bold career path has given Bob a first-hand look at the changing economy/job market we now find ourselves in. Bob and his wife Brandi reside in Knoxville, TN with their six children and two dogs. They are both graduates of the University of Tennessee. Bob earned his Master's Degree from the University of Arkansas in Industrial Engineering and is currently in the Harvard Business School Executive Education Program.

robertldickie.com

facebook.com/RobertLDickieIII