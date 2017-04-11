The Wednesday Bookmark

Motherhood is filled with uncertainty and soul-breaking questions. Dannah Gresh helps you find your own soul-healing answers to some of the toughest questions out there. Tune in Wednesday, April 12th at 9:00am for Brock Tozer's interview with Dannah Gresh on this week's Wednesday Bookmark brought to you byBooksforChrist.com.

You Don’t Have to Enlist in the Mommy Wars

Motherhood is filled with uncertainty and soul-breaking questions. And there is not one “right” answer despite what the mommy wars tell your heart. You need a coach, someone to come alongside you. Barbara Rainey, cofounder of FamilyLife, says, “Dannah helps you find your own soul-healing answers” to some of the toughest questions out there.

Am I messing up my kids?

How do I keep my kids from walking away from the faith?

Should I work or stay at home?

Homeschool, public school, or private school?

Is my child ready to make a decision to follow Christ?

In her warm and personal writing style, Dannah Gresh offers biblically based wisdom and encouragement, walking with you as you think through 20 of the most difficult questions confronting moms.

Discover how to replace your anxiety and frustration with calm assurance that when you pour out your soul to God, He will show you the right path for you and your children.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Dannah Gresh is an author, a speaker, and the creator of the Secret Keeper Girl live events. She has sold over 1.3 million books, including Six Ways to Keep the “Little” in Your Girl, A Girl’s Guide to Best Friends and Mean Girls (coauthored with Suzy Weibel), 8 Great Dates for Moms and Daughters, the bestselling And the Bride Wore White, and Lies Young Women Believe (coauthored with Nancy Leigh DeMoss). She and her husband have a son and two daughters and live in Pennsylvania.

