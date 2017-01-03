The Wednesday Bookmark

Cultivate a strong relationship and encourage your daughter's spiritual formation. Tune in Wednesday, January 4th at 9:00am for Brock Tozer's interview with Doreen Hanna and Karen Whiting about "Raising a Young Modern-Day Princess: Growing the Fruit of the Spirit in Your Little Girl" on this week's Wednesday Bookmark, brought to you by BooksforChrist.com. Aired Wednesday, December 14, 2016.

Plant the fruits of the Spirit in your daughters and granddaughters, ages 4 to 11. Through biblical teaching, creative activities, and modern examples based on Galatians 5:22-23, Doreen Hanna and Karen Whiting help you model godly attributes and discern your young girl's unique personality and gifts.

Special Features:

Two acrostics with the letters in PRINCESS for both mom and daughter to illustrate how mom's actions can cultivate specific attributes in the daughter that yield specific fruit of the Spirit.

Dad's tool box

