Family Radio CHRI

Other

6th Annual Oscars Interview & Predictions

Details
Category: Other
Published: Monday, 20 February 2017 11:52
View Comments

oscars2017 330Movie reviewer Bob Waliszewski joins Care Baldwin for their annual ‘Oscars’ interview on Thursday, February 23rd @ 4:45pm ET.
(Read more for PluggedIn reviews of the Best Picture nominees)


2017 Best Picture nominees:
Lion [PG-13]
Hacksaw Ridge [R]
Hell or High Water [R]
Manchester by the Sea [R]
Moonlight [R]
Hidden Figures [PG]
Arrival [PG-13]
Fences [PG-13]
La La Land [PG-13]

The 89th Academy Awards are Sunday, February 26th.
Plugged In helps provide a Christian perspective on movies, videos, music, TV and games.
PlugedIn.ca or download the free App.

Listen

99.1 fm Ottawa
88.1 fm Cornwall
100.7 fm Pembroke

Download

Apple App Store Google Play Store

Testimonies

Facebook

Family Radio CHRI 99.1 FM

Events

CHRI Family Radio. 1010 Thomas Spratt Place, Suite 3, Ottawa Ontario, K1G 5L5 Canada. 613-247-1440
© Family Radio CHRI 99.1FM, Powered by StriveMind. Privacy Policy