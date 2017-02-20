Other
6th Annual Oscars Interview & Predictions
Movie reviewer Bob Waliszewski joins Care Baldwin for their annual ‘Oscars’ interview on Thursday, February 23rd @ 4:45pm ET.
(Read more for PluggedIn reviews of the Best Picture nominees)
2017 Best Picture nominees:
Lion [PG-13]
Hacksaw Ridge [R]
Hell or High Water [R]
Manchester by the Sea [R]
Moonlight [R]
Hidden Figures [PG]
Arrival [PG-13]
Fences [PG-13]
La La Land [PG-13]
The 89th Academy Awards are Sunday, February 26th.
Plugged In helps provide a Christian perspective on movies, videos, music, TV and games.
