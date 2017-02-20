Other

Movie reviewer Bob Waliszewski joins Care Baldwin for their annual ‘Oscars’ interview on Thursday, February 23rd @ 4:45pm ET.

(Read more for PluggedIn reviews of the Best Picture nominees)



2017 Best Picture nominees:

Lion [PG-13]

Hacksaw Ridge [R]

Hell or High Water [R]

Manchester by the Sea [R]

Moonlight [R]

Hidden Figures [PG]

Arrival [PG-13]

Fences [PG-13]

La La Land [PG-13]

The 89th Academy Awards are Sunday, February 26th.

