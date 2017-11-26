Contests

Tune in to the Morning Express & Home Stretch all week to WIN a Christmas tree from Thomas Tree Farm and create family memories!

HOW: Be the 9th caller through at 613-247-1886 and tell us about your favourite Christmas tradition.

WHAT: WIN a tree (valid towards a tree max. 9-feet up to $60 value) and a new Christmas memory! Pre-cut or cut-your-own.

(valid until December 17th, 2017)

WHEN: Monday, November 26th through Friday, December 1st, 2017 between 7:00am - 10:00am and between 3:00pm - 6:00pm ET daily

WHERE: On Air, 613-247-1886

Thomas Tree Farm is located at 6421 McCordick Rd, North Gower, MAP

613.489.2314

thomastreefarm.ca

It's never too late to start a new tradition!

Click here for General Contest Rules