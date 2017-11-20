Contests

Celebrate Christmas with class! Enter the draw to win tickets to see Chris Tomlin at the beautiful National Arts Centre on December 11th and tour around downtown Ottawa looking at the Christmas lights with Royalty Limousine Service.

HOW: Any time you hear a Christmas song during the Morning Express or Home Stretch, be the 9th caller through to enter the draw. 613-247-1886 (only one entry per person per day)

WHAT: 3 winners will be randomly chosen at the end of the week to join CHRI’s Care Baldwin in the limo and 2 tickets to the concert (Prize value = $500)

WHEN: Monday, November 20th through Friday, November 24th, 2017 between 7am - 10am ET and 3pm - 6pm ET daily (draw takes place at 5:00pm on Friday)

WHERE: On AIr, 613-247-1886

WHEN: Monday, December 11th, 2017

TIME: Concert at 8pm Doors at 7pm

WHERE: National Arts Centre, 1 Elgin St. Ottawa

TICKETS: Available online at Ticketmaster.ca