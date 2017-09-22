Family Radio CHRI

Send us your favourite Thanksgiving recipe (side dish, appetizer, main course or dessert) and you'll be entered in the draw to WIN a $300 Produce Depot gift card! 
(Challenge: Use only ingredients that can be found at your local Produce Depot)

HOW: E-mail your recipe with an accompanying photo (if available) to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. (include your full name and phone number) to get in draw. (recipes will be posted on the 'Notes' scetion of the CHRI Facebook Page to inspire others.)
WHAT: WIN a $300 Produce Depot gift card (Two locations in Ottawa: 2446 Bank St. at Hunt Club and 1855 Carling Ave. at Maitland)
WHEN: Enter before Friday, September 29th, 2017 at 1:00pm ET . (Winner will be announced Friday at 4:00pm)
WHERE: Online (This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.) (recipes found on Facebook.com/CHRIradio)

EXTRA INFO: If you are not submitting a recipe for this contest, you can still visit our Page for FREE (tried and tasted) recipes for this Thanksgiving!

With the freshest fruit and vegetables available, they're in the market every day buying only the best produce to make sure customers get the best quality and variety. They also have a top-quality butcher shop and deli, a cheese and dairy goods counter, seafood counter, and of course, a baked goods section.

