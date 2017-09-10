Contests
Win FRONT ROW Tickets!
- Published: Sunday, 10 September 2017 07:15
You & friend could win FRONT ROW seats to CHRI’s City-Wide Worship Night led by Grammy Award winner, Michael W. Smith!
HOW: When you hear a Michael W. Smith song during the Morning Express or Home Stretch be the 20th caller through at 613-247-1886 to win a pair of FRONT ROW tickets!
WHEN: Monday, September 11th - Friday, September 15th during the Morning Express and Home Stretch
CONCERT DETAILS:
Let's get together as the Church of Ottawa to lift up our city in prayer and thank God for 20 of Christian radio in Canada's Capital! Thank YOU for supporting Christian music in Canada's Capital and for celebrating with us this year!
WHEN: Thursday, October 5th , 2017
WHERE: TD Place Arena MAP
COST: Tickets are reserved seating, tickets starting at $28.25, available online here.
For more ticket information call/visit the box office at 1015 Bank St, Box Office is located outside Gate 3, or call 613 232 6767.
Download the poster here.
Featuring:
Michael W. Smith
Jon Neufeld
The Commissionaires