WIN Soccer Tickets Friday

Published: Wednesday, 06 September 2017
furyfaithday fridaysEvery Friday (until Sept 22nd) during the Morning Express (7AM-9AM) and Home Stretch (3PM-6PM), listen for your chance to WIN a family 4-pack of tickets to the Ottawa Fury FC Faith Day with CHRI Radio and Athletes In Action on Sunday, October 1st.*
Tickets include game and post-game event (player interview & autograph session, photo op's, and concert by myChurch Music).

Click here to purchase discounted tickets and for Faith Day details.

 

*Contest runs every Friday until September 22, 2017

