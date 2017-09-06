Contests
WIN Soccer Tickets Friday
Wednesday, 06 September 2017
Every Friday (until Sept 22nd) during the Morning Express (7AM-9AM) and Home Stretch (3PM-6PM), listen for your chance to WIN a family 4-pack of tickets to the Ottawa Fury FC Faith Day with CHRI Radio and Athletes In Action on Sunday, October 1st.*
Tickets include game and post-game event (player interview & autograph session, photo op's, and concert by myChurch Music).
Click here to purchase discounted tickets and for Faith Day details.
*Contest runs every Friday until September 22, 2017