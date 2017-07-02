Contests

Parc Oméga is a unique family experience in the heart of nature in Montebello, Quebec (1 hour Ottawa).

HOW: When you hear the cue to call (613-247-1886), be caller #9 and share about an encounter you've had with a wild animal

WHAT: Admission for 2 adults & 2 kids in 1 car $96 value

WHEN: Tuesday, July 5th - Friday, July 7th, 2017 during the Morning Express (weekdays 7-10am) and Home Strectch (weekdays 3-6:15pm)

ABOUT: Drive your car through Parc Oméga and discover the wildlife of Canada such as moose, elk, bison, wolves and bears all within their natural environment. Open year-round, the park offers several activities for all ages such as picnic areas, restaurant and hiking trails. parcomega.ca



Click here for CHRI General Contest Rules.