Family Radio CHRI

Contests

Get Up Close to Canadian Wildlife

Details
Category: Contests
Published: Sunday, 02 July 2017 01:00
View Comments

parc omega17

Parc Oméga is a unique family experience in the heart of nature in Montebello, Quebec (1 hour Ottawa).

HOW: When you hear the cue to call (613-247-1886), be caller #9 and share about an encounter you've had with a wild animal

WHAT: Admission for 2 adults & 2 kids in 1 car $96 value

WHEN: Tuesday, July 5th - Friday, July 7th, 2017 during the Morning Express (weekdays 7-10am) and Home Strectch (weekdays 3-6:15pm)

ABOUT: Drive your car through Parc Oméga and discover the wildlife of Canada such as moose, elk, bison, wolves and bears all within their natural environment. Open year-round, the park offers several activities for all ages such as picnic areas, restaurant and hiking trails. parcomega.ca

 

Click here for CHRI General Contest Rules.

 

Listen

99.1 fm Ottawa
88.1 fm Cornwall
100.7 fm Pembroke

Download

Apple App Store Google Play Store

Testimonies

Facebook

Family Radio CHRI 99.1 FM

Events

CHRI Family Radio. 1010 Thomas Spratt Place, Suite 3, Ottawa Ontario, K1G 5L5 Canada. 613-247-1440
© Family Radio CHRI 99.1FM, Powered by StriveMind. Privacy Policy