O Canada! CHRI is celebrating Canada! All this week on the Morning Express and Home Strecth win family passes to 6 uniquely Canadian museums in the Ottawa / Gatineau region!

HOW: Be the 9th caller through when you hear the cue to call (613-247-1886) and be ready to share with us why you LOVE Canada!!

WHEN: Monday June 26th - Friday, June 30th, 2017 during the Morning Express (7am-10am) and Home Strecth (3pm-6:15pm)

WHERE: On-Air, 613-247-1886

WHAT: Win family passes to:

Canadian Museum of History - Museum is free on Canada Day, click here for full Canada Day activity guide.

Special exhibition: Hockey in Canada: More than just a game! Find out why hockey holds pride of place in the hearts of Canadians.

historymuseum.ca

Canadian Museum of Nature - Museum is free on Canada Day.

Awe-inspiring exhibits from the ocean to dinosaurs. Lots of interactive features, including a limestone cave and life-size dioramas. Visitors of all ages will be entertained.

nature.ca

National Gallery of Canada - Museum is free on Canada Day.

Explore the creative possibilities of art with free activities and special workshops for the whole family.

gallery.ca

Canadian War Museum - Museum is free on Canada Day.

The last Sunday of every month has “Awesome Activities” for the whole family. Special exhibition: 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge

warmuseum.ca

Canada Agriculture and Food Museum - Museum is free on Canada Day, click here for full Canada Day activity guide.

Ottawa is the only world Capital that has a working farm at its heart. Explore the sights and sounds of typical farm life.

cafmuseum.techno-science.ca

Canada Aviation and Space Museum - Museum is free on Canada Day, click here for full Canada Day activity guide.

Explore the story of human flight, from the early days of aviation to the Jet Age.

casmuseum.techno-science.ca