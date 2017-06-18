Family Radio CHRI

WIN: Fly Through the Air & Bounce off the Walls!

Published: Sunday, 18 June 2017 00:00
flying squirrel

Flying Squirrel is a massive indoor trampoline universe which is all about jumping high and having FUN!

HOW: Listen for the cue to call, be caller #9 at 613-247-1886 and be ready to tell us: “what you are most excited for this summer”.
WHAT: WIN 4 x one hour jump passes
WHEN: Morning Express and Home Stretch

ABOUT: Flying Squirrel Trampoline Parks - The world's largest trampoline parks! Wall to wall trampolines, foam pits, slack lines, dunk hoops, battle beam, dodgeball and more.
ADDRESS: 1901 Cyrville Rd (near Costco) MAP

Fore more details, visit flyingsquirrelsports.ca/ottawa-ontario

 

