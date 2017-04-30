Contests

Joyce Meyer, # 1 New York Times bestselling author, will help your mom learn the life-changing power of positive words and prayer to overcome everyday problems.

Win your Mom (or wife) Joyce Meyer’s “The Power of Words Study Kit” ($50) & a $20 Stella Luna Gelato Cafe gift card!



HOW: When you hear the cue to call, be caller #9 (613-247-1886) and tell us 3 words that describe your mom or wife.

WHEN: Morning Express & Home Stretch

PRIZE: Joyce Meyer Study Kit "Learning to Tame Your Tongue and Speak God's Word over Your Life" includes:

• 4 teachings from Joyce Meyer on CD

• 1 teachings from Joyce Meyer on DVD

• Personal Study Guide

• Scripture Cards

• Joyce Meyer tote bag



AND a $20 Stella Luna Gelato Cafe gift card

About Stella Luna Gelato Cafe:

• Located at 1103 Bank St. in Old Ottawa South

• Opening second location in Hintonburg at 1130 Wellingston Street West on May 7th.

• New small bites menu for dinner hour and wine list & Gelato Cocktail selection at both locations

• Stella Luna vintage gelato carts are out on the streets at area festivals, weddings, corporate picnics, and special events. You can track the cart from the website at slgelato.com.