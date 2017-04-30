Family Radio CHRI

What Words Describe Your Mom?

Published: Sunday, 30 April 2017 06:00
mothers day 2017

Joyce Meyer, # 1 New York Times bestselling author, will help your mom learn the life-changing power of positive words and prayer to overcome everyday problems.

Win your Mom (or wife) Joyce Meyer’s “The Power of Words Study Kit” ($50) & a $20 Stella Luna Gelato Cafe gift card!

HOW: When you hear the cue to call, be caller #9 (613-247-1886) and tell us 3 words that describe your mom or wife.

WHEN: Morning Express & Home Stretch

PRIZE: Joyce Meyer Study Kit "Learning to Tame Your Tongue and Speak God's Word over Your Life" includes:
• 4 teachings from Joyce Meyer on CD
• 1 teachings from Joyce Meyer on DVD
• Personal Study Guide
• Scripture Cards
• Joyce Meyer tote bag

AND a $20 Stella Luna Gelato Cafe gift card

About Stella Luna Gelato Cafe:
• Located at 1103 Bank St. in Old Ottawa South
• Opening second location in Hintonburg at 1130 Wellingston Street West on May 7th.
• New small bites menu for dinner hour and wine list & Gelato Cocktail selection at both locations
• Stella Luna vintage gelato carts are out on the streets at area festivals, weddings, corporate picnics, and special events. You can track the cart from the website at slgelato.com.

 

