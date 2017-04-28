Contests
FACEBOOK CONTEST: Expand Your Child's Creativity
Enter on Facebook.com/CHRIradio to win a family 4 pack of tickets to the Ottawa Children’s Festival.
HOW: Leave a comment below the post at Facebook.com/CHRIradio telling us: “What form of art (acting, music, dance, visual, etc) your child or children like the most?
WHEN: Friday, April 28th to Monday, May 1st, 2017 at 1 pm. Winners are chosen Monday & contacted on Facebook.
PRIZE: 1 winner will receive 4 tickets to "Tetris" on Saturday, May 13 @ 10:00 am and 1 winner will receive 4 tickets to "A Heart In Winter" Saturday, May 13 @ 12:30 pm. Plus all day grounds admission.
Festival Details:
- A 5-day celebration of the best in performing arts for children aged 2 to 15.
- Award winning performances from around the world
- On-site Activities are included with show ticket, includes Rock Climbing, Parc Omega demonstration, building blocks, Instrument Petting Zoo, Puppets Up! Workshop, Archery Booth, Salsa For Kids, Stepdancing, Art Tent & more
- Roaming performers on the festival grounds
WHEN: Wednesday, May 10th – Sunday, May 14th
WHERE: LeBreton Flats Park
TICKETS: Single Show Tickets: $13 per person
Ashlyn and the Family Fun Team will be Out & About LIVE on Location Wednesday, May 10th between 9:30am-2:30pm.