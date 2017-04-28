Contests

Enter on Facebook.com/CHRIradio to win a family 4 pack of tickets to the Ottawa Children’s Festival.

HOW: Leave a comment below the post at Facebook.com/CHRIradio telling us: “What form of art (acting, music, dance, visual, etc) your child or children like the most?

WHEN: Friday, April 28th to Monday, May 1st, 2017 at 1 pm. Winners are chosen Monday & contacted on Facebook.

PRIZE: 1 winner will receive 4 tickets to "Tetris" on Saturday, May 13 @ 10:00 am and 1 winner will receive 4 tickets to "A Heart In Winter" Saturday, May 13 @ 12:30 pm. Plus all day grounds admission.

Festival Details:

- A 5-day celebration of the best in performing arts for children aged 2 to 15.

- Award winning performances from around the world

- On-site Activities are included with show ticket, includes Rock Climbing, Parc Omega demonstration, building blocks, Instrument Petting Zoo, Puppets Up! Workshop, Archery Booth, Salsa For Kids, Stepdancing, Art Tent & more

- Roaming performers on the festival grounds

WHEN: Wednesday, May 10th – Sunday, May 14th

WHERE: LeBreton Flats Park

TICKETS: Single Show Tickets: $13 per person



Ashlyn and the Family Fun Team will be Out & About LIVE on Location Wednesday, May 10th between 9:30am-2:30pm.



