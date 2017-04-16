Family Radio CHRI

Contests

CHRI's 20th Anniversary Event with The City Harmonic

Details
Category: Contests
Published: Sunday, 16 April 2017 07:00
View Comments

city harmonic17

Tickets available to purchase online here 

 HOW: Listen for the cue to call (613-247-1886) during the Home Stretch with Care and be caller #9 to win a pair of tickets. 

CONCERT DETAILS:

WHEN: Tuesday, April 25th @ 7:00pm
WHERE: Cedarview Alliance Church (2784 Cedarview Rd) MAP
COST: Tickets are only $20 all inclusive Available online here.

Featuring songwriter and Worship Leader at C4 Church in Ajax, Ontario Brooke Nicholls.

EXTRA: After 8 years, multiple GMA Covenant Awards and a JUNO Award winner The City Harmonic has decided to part ways. Read the full story here.
This is their farewell tour.

Listen

99.1 fm Ottawa
88.1 fm Cornwall
100.7 fm Pembroke

Download

Apple App Store Google Play Store

Testimonies

Facebook

Family Radio CHRI 99.1 FM

Events

CHRI Family Radio. 1010 Thomas Spratt Place, Suite 3, Ottawa Ontario, K1G 5L5 Canada. 613-247-1440
© Family Radio CHRI 99.1FM, Powered by StriveMind. Privacy Policy