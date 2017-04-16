Contests
CHRI's 20th Anniversary Event with The City Harmonic
- Details
- Category: Contests
- Published: Sunday, 16 April 2017 07:00
Tickets available to purchase online here.
HOW: Listen for the cue to call (613-247-1886) during the Home Stretch with Care and be caller #9 to win a pair of tickets.
CONCERT DETAILS:
WHEN: Tuesday, April 25th @ 7:00pm
WHERE: Cedarview Alliance Church (2784 Cedarview Rd) MAP
COST: Tickets are only $20 all inclusive Available online here.
Featuring songwriter and Worship Leader at C4 Church in Ajax, Ontario Brooke Nicholls.
EXTRA: After 8 years, multiple GMA Covenant Awards and a JUNO Award winner The City Harmonic has decided to part ways. Read the full story here.
This is their farewell tour.