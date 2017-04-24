Family Radio CHRI

HOW: Play "Covers for Cash": Listen for the clip of a YouTube cover and correctly guess the original title and artist of the song being covered. (note: All original songs can be heard on CHRI)

WHAT: WIN $99.10 cash and be entered for the $1,000.00 Grand Prize Draw at the end of the month*
(final draw takes place Friday, April 28, 2017 after the final Cover song)

WHEN: Every weekday morning in April 2017 (except Good Friday, April 14th) at 8:30am ET.

WHERE: On Air, 613-247-1886

Check out the entire YouTube cover song videos on our YouTube channel (YouTube.com/CHRIradio)

*Must be 13 years of age or older to win. Teens between the ages of 13-18 require permission from a parent or guardian.

 

ABOUT Nino Marte Flooring:
Nino Marte Flooring is a family run and owned business, has been installing and refinishing hardwood floors for over 30 years in Ottawa. In addition to hardwood, Nino Marte Flooring offers tile, carpet, vinyl, and VCT tile.
613 746-5555
5370 Canotek Road, unit 37
Ottawa, ON. K1J 9E9
http://ninohardwood.com

 

 *Cash prizes are provided by Nino Marte Flooring.

