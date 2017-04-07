Contests

Check out the new headshot of CHRI’s Beck Li (Accountant).

We’re showcasing our beautiful city for Canada’s 150th birthday! Can you guess where in the Ottawa region this photo was taken?

E-mail This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. before 7:00am ET tomorrow to get in the draw for a free family photoshoot with Ryan Parent Photography.*

HOW: Send an e-mail to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Please include the photoshoot location pictured in the above headshot, as specific as possible, your name, and your phone number.

All correct guesses received by the daily deadline (7:00am ET the following day) will count as a ballot in the draw. One entry per day. Draw takes place April 10th..

PRIZE: Photoshoot with Ryan Parent Photography

$250 Value

One hour photo session on location within 30 minutes drive of Ottawa.

Also included: High resolution edited digital files with full rights to the images.

ryanparentphoto.com

Click here for CHRI General Contest Rules