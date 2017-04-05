Contests

Check out the new headshot of CHRI’s Dan Cole (Account Executive).

LOCATION: Vimy Bridge / Strandherd

We’re showcasing our beautiful city for Canada’s 150th birthday! Can you guess where in the Ottawa region this photo was taken?

E-mail This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. before the next headshot goes up (7:00am ET tomorrow!) to get in the draw for a free family photoshoot with Ryan Parent Photography.*

HOW: Send an e-mail to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Please include the photoshoot location pictured in the above headshot, as specific as possible, your name, and your phone number.

All correct guesses received by the daily deadline (7:00am ET the following day) will count as a ballot in the draw. One entry per day. Draw takes place April 10th..

PRIZE: Photoshoot with Ryan Parent Photography

$250 Value

One hour photo session on location within 30 minutes drive of Ottawa.

Also included: High resolution edited digital files with full rights to the images.

ryanparentphoto.com

Click here for CHRI General Contest Rules