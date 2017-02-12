Family Radio CHRI

Faith, Family, Hockey

Details
Category: Contests
Published: Sunday, 12 February 2017 00:00
faith day 17

HOW: Be caller #9 when you hear the hockey cue-to-call (613-247-1886)

WHEN: Monday, Feb 13th - Friday, Feb 17th during the Morning Express (weekdays 7am-10am)

PRIZE: Family pack (4) of tickets to the Ottawa 67’s Faith Day

FAITH DAY DEATILS:

WHEN: Sunday, March 5th, 2017 @ 2:00PM  (includes a post-game skate)
WHERE: TD Place MAP (click here for transportation info)
COST: Special Faith Day discounted ticket is $13 all incl. using promo code: GFAITHDAY.  Available online here.

Click here to download the poster (PDF)
Skates are required. Skaters ages 10 and under must wear a helmet. No hockey sticks or pucks allowed on the ice.


ABOUT Athletes In Action:
Athletes In Action is committed to using the language of sport to communicate the message of Jesus Christ.
Started in 1974, there are now 60 staff in Canada and a world-wide team of 600 in more than 60 countries.
athletesinaction.com

99.1 fm Ottawa
88.1 fm Cornwall
100.7 fm Pembroke

