Contests

HOW: Be caller #9 when you hear the hockey cue-to-call (613-247-1886)

WHEN: Monday, Feb 13th - Friday, Feb 17th during the Morning Express (weekdays 7am-10am)

PRIZE: Family pack (4) of tickets to the Ottawa 67’s Faith Day

FAITH DAY DEATILS:

WHEN: Sunday, March 5th, 2017 @ 2:00PM (includes a post-game skate)

WHERE: TD Place MAP (click here for transportation info)

COST: Special Faith Day discounted ticket is $13 all incl. using promo code: GFAITHDAY. Available online here.

Click here to download the poster (PDF)

Skates are required. Skaters ages 10 and under must wear a helmet. No hockey sticks or pucks allowed on the ice.



ABOUT Athletes In Action:

Athletes In Action is committed to using the language of sport to communicate the message of Jesus Christ.

Started in 1974, there are now 60 staff in Canada and a world-wide team of 600 in more than 60 countries.

athletesinaction.com