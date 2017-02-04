Contests
Take Your Marriage to a New Level
- Details
- Category: Contests
- Published: Saturday, 04 February 2017 00:00
FamilyLife Canada’s “Weekend Marriage Getaway” is at The Fairmont Le Château Montebello, April 21st – 23rd and we want to send you there!
Each daily qualifier will automatically WIN a bouquet of flowers from Weekly Flowers
HOW: This week on the Morning Express, be the 9th caller through and share about the first the time you met your future spouse. You will WIN a $100 voucher for Weekly Flowers (dozen roses, chocolates, teddy bear, and balloons + delivery*) and will be entered in the draw to win:
- Grand Prize: conference registration for you and your spouse & 2 nights stay at The Fairmont Le Chateau Montebello, QC ($700 value)
OR
- Second Prize: conference registration for you and your spouse ($380 value. Does not include hotel accommodations.)
Note: Both registrations do not include meals or parking
**Draw takes place Friday @ 5:00pm
**One entry per couple
Conference Details:
WHEN: April 21-23, 2017
WHERE: Fairmont Le Château Montebello (Special Room Rate, mention “FamilyLife Weekend Getaway” at the time of booking.)
http://www.fairmont.com/montebello/
COST: $380 /couple + $6 processing fee, register online here.
(buy one registration and get the second free *until January 31st
(hot meals & parking not included)
A Weekend Getaway is a marriage conference uniquely designed to enrich your relationship.
BENEFITS to You As a Couple:
Time - Spend quality time focusing on each other and your relationship.
Tools - Sharpen your relationship skills.
A Plan - Develop a plan to finish together.
Spiritual Health - Learn about God’s design for marriage and the power of “oneness”.
GUEST SPEAKERS:
- Neil and Sharol Josephson - the directors of FamilyLife Canada and have been ministering to couples as marriage and family pastors for years.
- Dave and Rushia Klassen - have worked with Athletes in Action since 1989 and have been speaking at Familylife conferences for 15 years.
- Keith & Sheila Gregoire - Sheila is an award-winning marriage author, speaker and blogger.
- Paul & Eleanor Henderson - Paul had a lengthy and exciting hockey career with a loving and supportive Eleanor always by his side.
- Ryan and Jennifer Walter - Ryan played and coached in the NHL for 17 seasons and won a Stanley Cup with the Montreal Canadiens. He has also authored 5 books. Jennifer is a writer, editor and speaker.
- Walt & Anne Moodie – Retired with 8 grandchildren, but they’re not slowing down: Golf, sailing, travel, volunteering and marriage mentoring keep them busy.
Click here to read general contest rules.
*May also be used as a $100 voucher towards flowers & delivery