Family Radio CHRI

Contests

Take Your Marriage to a New Level

Details
Category: Contests
Published: Saturday, 04 February 2017 00:00
View Comments

 familylife17 web

 

FamilyLife Canada’s “Weekend Marriage Getaway” is at The Fairmont Le Château Montebello, April 21st – 23rd and we want to send you there!
Each daily qualifier will automatically WIN a bouquet of flowers from Weekly Flowers

HOW: This week on the Morning Express, be the 9th caller through and share about the first the time you met your future spouse. You will WIN a $100 voucher for Weekly Flowers (dozen roses, chocolates, teddy bear, and balloons + delivery*) and will be entered in the draw to win:

  • Grand Prize: conference registration for you and your spouse & 2 nights stay at The Fairmont Le Chateau Montebello, QC ($700 value)
    OR
  • Second Prize: conference registration for you and your spouse ($380 value. Does not include hotel accommodations.)

Note: Both registrations do not include meals or parking
**Draw takes place Friday @ 5:00pm
**One entry per couple

Conference Details:

WHEN: April 21-23, 2017

WHERE: Fairmont Le Château Montebello (Special Room Rate, mention “FamilyLife Weekend Getaway” at the time of booking.)
http://www.fairmont.com/montebello/

COST: $380 /couple + $6 processing fee, register online here.
(buy one registration and get the second free *until January 31st
(hot meals & parking not included)

A Weekend Getaway is a marriage conference uniquely designed to enrich your relationship.
BENEFITS to You As a Couple:
Time - Spend quality time focusing on each other and your relationship.
Tools - Sharpen your relationship skills.
A Plan - Develop a plan to finish together.
Spiritual Health - Learn about God’s design for marriage and the power of “oneness”.

GUEST SPEAKERS:

  • Neil and Sharol Josephson - the directors of FamilyLife Canada and have been ministering to couples as marriage and family pastors for years.
  • Dave and Rushia Klassen - have worked with Athletes in Action since 1989 and have been speaking at Familylife conferences for 15 years.
  • Keith & Sheila Gregoire - Sheila is an award-winning marriage author, speaker and blogger.
  • Paul & Eleanor Henderson - Paul had a lengthy and exciting hockey career with a loving and supportive Eleanor always by his side.
  • Ryan and Jennifer Walter - Ryan played and coached in the NHL for 17 seasons and won a Stanley Cup with the Montreal Canadiens. He has also authored 5 books. Jennifer is a writer, editor and speaker.
  • Walt & Anne Moodie – Retired with 8 grandchildren, but they’re not slowing down: Golf, sailing, travel, volunteering and marriage mentoring keep them busy.

familylifecanada.com

Click here to read general contest rules.

 

weeklyflowers package*May also be used as a $100 voucher towards flowers & delivery

Listen

99.1 fm Ottawa
88.1 fm Cornwall
100.7 fm Pembroke

Download

Apple App Store Google Play Store

Testimonies

Facebook

Family Radio CHRI 99.1 FM

Events

CHRI Family Radio. 1010 Thomas Spratt Place, Suite 3, Ottawa Ontario, K1G 5L5 Canada. 613-247-1440
© Family Radio CHRI 99.1FM, Powered by StriveMind. Privacy Policy