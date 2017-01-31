Contests

Tune in all week for your chance to join Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse as they travel to the timeless worlds of Disney’s The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, Peter Pan and Frozen.

HOW: Leave a comment below the post at Facebook.com/CHRIradio telling us: “What is your dream vacation?”.

WHAT: Win a pair (2) of tickets to “Disney on Ice: Passport to Adventure”, coming to Canadian Tire Centre February 23rd through 26th (Vouchers valid for Wed Feb. 24th @ 7:00pm or Thurs Feb. 25th @ 10:30am or Thurs. Feb. 25th @ 7:00pm performances ONLY - $32 value ea. Vouchers must be exchanged for tickets at the box office. 100/200 level based on availability so redeem early for best seat selection.)

WHEN: Monday January 30th through Thursday, Feb 2nd @ midnight. Winners chosen on Friday & contacted on Facebook.

WHERE: Facebook.com/CHRIradio

About the Show:

Show runs from Thursday, Feb. 23 – Sunday, Feb. 26

With Disney On Ice presents Passport to Adventure you and your family will explore the African Pride Lands with Simba, Timon and Pumbaa, voyage deep under the sea to Ariel’s mystical underwater kingdom and tour London with Peter Pan and Wendy before flying to Neverland to meet up with Tinker Bell. You’ll also be whisked away to Arendelle for an extraordinary adventure with sisters Anna and Elsa, rugged mountain man Kristoff and everyone’s favourite, huggable snowman Olaf, as they journey to discover that true love is the most magical power of all.

Disney On Ice presents Passport to Adventure features an international team of award-winning figure skaters, high-energy choreography and a colourful set that captures all four unique worlds. Upbeat music, lovable characters and unforgettable moments make this an experience families will cherish forever!

Peformance Dates/Times:

Thursday, Feb. 23 – 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 24 – 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25 – 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 26 – 11 a.m. and a 3 p.m. French performance

Tickets start at $15 and go up to $75 plus tax available at Canadian Tire Centre or ticketmaster.ca

Tickets & details at http://www.canadiantirecentre.com/event/disney-on-ice/