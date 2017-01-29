Family Radio CHRI

Make the Most of Family Time

Published: Sunday, 29 January 2017 00:00
HOW:  Be caller #9 at 613-247-1886 and tell us "What makes YOUR family different/unique?"

WHEN: Monday, Jan 30th - Friday, Feb 3rd during the Morning Express (weekday 7-10am) and Home Stretch (weedays 3-6pm)

WHAT: See below. The same prize can be won on the Morning Express as on the Home Stretch for that day. (Note: you are not required to redeem prizes ON Family Day). 

 MONDAY
kids 200		 Kids Kingdom Orleans: Admission for 2 kids & 2 adults, $38 value
Indoor playground and parents lounge. Play, learn, and grow. Infant Play Centre, Inflatable Cliff, Climb, and Slide, Castle Play Structure, Laser Tag, Redemption Games. Age 0-12
1290 Trim Road, Orleans (613) 424-8KID (543) 
kidskingdom.ca
TUESDAYmud 200 The Mud Oven: 2 people create a clay project in the shop, $60 value
Pottery studio and do-it-yourself ceramics. Choose from: Mugs, bowls, plates, piggy banks and platters... Reservations recommended. Age 3+
1065 Bank St, Ottawa (613) 730-0814
mudoven.com
WEDNESDAYray 200 Little Ray’s Reptile Zoo: a family pass (admits 4), $48 value
A privately funded zoo and animal rescue with the largest and most diverse animal education outreach program in Canada. Any age
5305 Bank St (613) 822-8924
raysreptiles.com
THURSDAYflo 200 Flo Glassblowing: 2 people learn how to create a glass project and get to keep their creation, $70 value A glass arts teaching facility, providing multi-level workshops to the public in the forms of glassblowing, flameworking, fusing and casting. Age 8+
957-C Gladstone Ave (613) 695-3563
floglassblowing.ca
FRIDAYjigsaw 200 Jigsaw Escape Rooms Ottawa: One escape room for 6 people, $120 value. As a team of 6, you’re locked in a room for 45 min. You will find a series of challenging puzzles that you must solve to find the escape key. Age 10+
122 Clarence St #201 (613) 422-6542
jigsawescape.com
   

 

 

 

