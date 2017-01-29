Contests
Make the Most of Family Time
- Details
- Category: Contests
- Published: Sunday, 29 January 2017 00:00
HOW: Be caller #9 at 613-247-1886 and tell us "What makes YOUR family different/unique?"
WHEN: Monday, Jan 30th - Friday, Feb 3rd during the Morning Express (weekday 7-10am) and Home Stretch (weedays 3-6pm)
WHAT: See below. The same prize can be won on the Morning Express as on the Home Stretch for that day. (Note: you are not required to redeem prizes ON Family Day).
| MONDAY
|Kids Kingdom Orleans: Admission for 2 kids & 2 adults, $38 value
Indoor playground and parents lounge. Play, learn, and grow. Infant Play Centre, Inflatable Cliff, Climb, and Slide, Castle Play Structure, Laser Tag, Redemption Games. Age 0-12
1290 Trim Road, Orleans (613) 424-8KID (543)
kidskingdom.ca
|TUESDAY
|The Mud Oven: 2 people create a clay project in the shop, $60 value
Pottery studio and do-it-yourself ceramics. Choose from: Mugs, bowls, plates, piggy banks and platters... Reservations recommended. Age 3+
1065 Bank St, Ottawa (613) 730-0814
mudoven.com
|WEDNESDAY
|Little Ray’s Reptile Zoo: a family pass (admits 4), $48 value
A privately funded zoo and animal rescue with the largest and most diverse animal education outreach program in Canada. Any age
5305 Bank St (613) 822-8924
raysreptiles.com
|THURSDAY
|Flo Glassblowing: 2 people learn how to create a glass project and get to keep their creation, $70 value A glass arts teaching facility, providing multi-level workshops to the public in the forms of glassblowing, flameworking, fusing and casting. Age 8+
957-C Gladstone Ave (613) 695-3563
floglassblowing.ca
|FRIDAY
|Jigsaw Escape Rooms Ottawa: One escape room for 6 people, $120 value. As a team of 6, you’re locked in a room for 45 min. You will find a series of challenging puzzles that you must solve to find the escape key. Age 10+
122 Clarence St #201 (613) 422-6542
jigsawescape.com