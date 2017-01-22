Contests
Play Outside Together!
- Details
- Category: Contests
- Published: Sunday, 22 January 2017 00:00
HOW: Play 5 second rule: Can you name 3 of a kind in 5 seconds? Example: Name 3 things found at the Circus: Elephant, popcorn, trapeze.
WHEN: Monday, Jan - Friday, Jan 27 during the Morning Express and Home Stretch
WHAT: 2 lift tickets to Calabogie Peaks Resort valid until end of season. Valued at $84. **Does not include rentals
About:
• 1 hour west of Ottawa
• Calabogie Peaks Resort is a premier all seasons resort destination and the ultimate family mountain in Eastern Ontario with the best ski and ride experience for everyone
• Highest vertical and most varied terrain within an hour of Ottawa
• 29 Trails
• Winter: skiing and snowboarding, snowmobiling, snowshoeing, snow tubing, skating, ice fishing
• Summer: Beachfront activities, hiking and biking trails, canoeing, paddling, tennis, golf, bonfire
• wedding, honeymoon, anniversary, reunion or conference
• On-site accommodations at Dickson Manor country inn, condominiums or cottages including outdoor hot tub, indoor swimming pool, health club, movie room and internet
• Dining: fine dining at Canthooks restaurant; Black Donald's view of the mountain, fireplace and large deck; Mountain Cat Café ski hill cafeteria and the Boathouse Bar & Grill on the shores of Calabogie Lake.
• Calabogie also offers winter and summer programs for schools and youth groups.