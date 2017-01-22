Family Radio CHRI

Contests

Play Outside Together!

Details
Category: Contests
Published: Sunday, 22 January 2017 00:00
View Comments

calabogie 2017

HOW: Play 5 second rule: Can you name 3 of a kind in 5 seconds? Example: Name 3 things found at the Circus: Elephant, popcorn, trapeze.
WHEN: Monday, Jan - Friday, Jan 27 during the Morning Express and Home Stretch
WHAT: 2 lift tickets to Calabogie Peaks Resort valid until end of season. Valued at $84. **Does not include rentals

About:
• 1 hour west of Ottawa
• Calabogie Peaks Resort is a premier all seasons resort destination and the ultimate family mountain in Eastern Ontario with the best ski and ride experience for everyone
• Highest vertical and most varied terrain within an hour of Ottawa
• 29 Trails
• Winter: skiing and snowboarding, snowmobiling, snowshoeing, snow tubing, skating, ice fishing
• Summer: Beachfront activities, hiking and biking trails, canoeing, paddling, tennis, golf, bonfire
• wedding, honeymoon, anniversary, reunion or conference
• On-site accommodations at Dickson Manor country inn, condominiums or cottages including outdoor hot tub, indoor swimming pool, health club, movie room and internet
• Dining: fine dining at Canthooks restaurant; Black Donald's view of the mountain, fireplace and large deck; Mountain Cat Café ski hill cafeteria and the Boathouse Bar & Grill on the shores of Calabogie Lake.
• Calabogie also offers winter and summer programs for schools and youth groups.

www.calabogie.com

 

Listen

99.1 fm Ottawa
88.1 fm Cornwall
100.7 fm Pembroke

Download

Apple App Store Google Play Store

Testimonies

Facebook

Family Radio CHRI 99.1 FM

Events

CHRI Family Radio. 1010 Thomas Spratt Place, Suite 3, Ottawa Ontario, K1G 5L5 Canada. 613-247-1440
© Family Radio CHRI 99.1FM, Powered by StriveMind. Privacy Policy