Contests

HOW: Play 5 second rule: Can you name 3 of a kind in 5 seconds? Example: Name 3 things found at the Circus: Elephant, popcorn, trapeze.

WHEN: Monday, Jan - Friday, Jan 27 during the Morning Express and Home Stretch

WHAT: 2 lift tickets to Calabogie Peaks Resort valid until end of season. Valued at $84. **Does not include rentals

About:

• 1 hour west of Ottawa

• Calabogie Peaks Resort is a premier all seasons resort destination and the ultimate family mountain in Eastern Ontario with the best ski and ride experience for everyone

• Highest vertical and most varied terrain within an hour of Ottawa

• 29 Trails

• Winter: skiing and snowboarding, snowmobiling, snowshoeing, snow tubing, skating, ice fishing

• Summer: Beachfront activities, hiking and biking trails, canoeing, paddling, tennis, golf, bonfire

• wedding, honeymoon, anniversary, reunion or conference

• On-site accommodations at Dickson Manor country inn, condominiums or cottages including outdoor hot tub, indoor swimming pool, health club, movie room and internet

• Dining: fine dining at Canthooks restaurant; Black Donald's view of the mountain, fireplace and large deck; Mountain Cat Café ski hill cafeteria and the Boathouse Bar & Grill on the shores of Calabogie Lake.

• Calabogie also offers winter and summer programs for schools and youth groups.

www.calabogie.com