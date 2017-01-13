Contests

HOW: Be caller #5 at 613-247-1886, to win 2 tickets to the Switchfoot Ottawa concert on Feb. 10, 2017, AND tell us why we should pick YOU to win the VIP MEET & GREET EXPERIENCE ticket-upgrade! The VIP winner will be chosen Friday, January 20th, at 5pm



VIP MEET & GREET EXPERIENCE (1 winner for 2 people):

• VIP Tour Pass

• New Limited Edition VIP Poster – Autographed by SWITCHFOOT

• Access to Soundcheck (in afternoon, time tbd)

• Individual Photo with SWITCHFOOT

• Early Entrance to the Show

• Special Drawstring bag

• SWITCHFOOT Wristband

• Back Stage Meet & Greet (time tbd)

WHEN: Cue to calls Monday, January 16th - Friday, January 20th, 2017 during the Morning Express (weekdays 7-10am) & Home Stretch (weeldays 3-6:15pm).

CONCERT DETAILS:

WHEN: Fri, Feb 10th Doors 6:30pm / Show 7:30pm

WHERE: Algonquin Commons Theatre - 1385 Woodroffe Ave - Building E

TICKETS: Click here to purchase tickets. $36.00 (plus tax & fees) - Floor level general admission standing. Main & balcony level reserved seating. All ages event. VIP Experiences starting at $60 also available.



