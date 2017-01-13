Family Radio CHRI

Contests

A Once-In-A-Lifetime Experience with Switchfoot

Details
Category: Contests
Published: Friday, 13 January 2017 12:56
View Comments

switchfoot

HOW: Be caller #5 at 613-247-1886, to win 2 tickets to the Switchfoot Ottawa concert on Feb. 10, 2017, AND tell us why we should pick YOU to win the VIP MEET & GREET EXPERIENCE ticket-upgrade! The VIP winner will be chosen Friday, January 20th, at 5pm

VIP MEET & GREET EXPERIENCE (1 winner for 2 people):
• VIP Tour Pass
• New Limited Edition VIP Poster – Autographed by SWITCHFOOT
• Access to Soundcheck (in afternoon, time tbd)
• Individual Photo with SWITCHFOOT
• Early Entrance to the Show
• Special Drawstring bag
• SWITCHFOOT Wristband
• Back Stage Meet & Greet (time tbd)

WHEN: Cue to calls Monday, January 16th - Friday, January 20th, 2017 during the Morning Express (weekdays 7-10am) & Home Stretch (weeldays 3-6:15pm).

CONCERT DETAILS:
WHEN: Fri, Feb 10th Doors 6:30pm / Show 7:30pm
WHERE: Algonquin Commons Theatre - 1385 Woodroffe Ave - Building E
TICKETS: Click here to purchase tickets. $36.00 (plus tax & fees) - Floor level general admission standing. Main & balcony level reserved seating. All ages event. VIP Experiences starting at $60 also available.

 

Listen

99.1 fm Ottawa
88.1 fm Cornwall
100.7 fm Pembroke

Download

Apple App Store Google Play Store

Testimonies

Facebook

Family Radio CHRI 99.1 FM

Events

CHRI Family Radio. 1010 Thomas Spratt Place, Suite 3, Ottawa Ontario, K1G 5L5 Canada. 613-247-1440
© Family Radio CHRI 99.1FM, Powered by StriveMind. Privacy Policy