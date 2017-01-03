Family Radio CHRI

Published: Tuesday, 03 January 2017 00:00
hillsong movie

 

Go on tour with Hillsong United! Get an exclusive glimpse behind the scenes and access to front-seat concert footage.

HOW: When you hear the cue to call, share with us your favourite moment from Christmas this year.

WHEN: Tuesday, January 3rd – Friday, January 6th during the Morning Express (weekdays 7am-10am).

ABOUT: HILLSONG – LET HOPE RISE - Capturing the on-stage energy and off-stage hearts of the Australia-based band Hillsong UNITED. The film explores Hillsong’s humble beginnings from a small youth group band and astonishing rise to sold out concerts worldwide and selling over 16 million albums with songs in 60 languages. hillsongmovie.com

