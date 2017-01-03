Contests
Jukebox - Make Us Smile
Tuesday, 03 January 2017
The CHRI Jukebox is brought to you by Menchie’s Ottawa!
HOW: Each day on the Jukebox, listen for your turn to call in and tell us something that will make us and CHRI listeners smile (it could be a joke, a funny story, something your kids said, whatever!)
Your name will go in that Friday’s draw for a $30 Menchies Ottawa gift card.
WHAT: a Menchie's frozen yogurt cake (valued at $30)
WHEN: Weekdays between 12:00pm - 1:00pm ET
WHERE: On Air, 613-247-1886
ABOUT MENCHIE’S:
- 12 frozen yogurt flavours (including No Sugar Added, Gluten-Free and Vegan Options as well as Sorbet) *flavours change regularly
- Your choice of 60-75 different toppings – candy, granola, fruit and more
- Frozen yogurt cakes available (and customizable!)
- 4 locations in Ottawa:
Menchie's Barrhaven (3091 Strandherd Dr #6, at Woodroffe) MAP
Menchie's Innes (4471 Innes Rd) MAP
Menchie's Merivale (1537 Merivale Road) MAP
Menchie's Byward Market (80 George St) MAP
menchies.ca
“We Make You Smile”
