Contests

The CHRI Jukebox is brought to you by Menchie’s Ottawa!

HOW: Each day on the Jukebox, listen for your turn to call in and tell us something that will make us and CHRI listeners smile (it could be a joke, a funny story, something your kids said, whatever!)

Your name will go in that Friday’s draw for a $30 Menchies Ottawa gift card.



WHAT: a Menchie's frozen yogurt cake (valued at $30)

WHEN: Weekdays between 12:00pm - 1:00pm ET

WHERE: On Air, 613-247-1886

ABOUT MENCHIE’S:

12 frozen yogurt flavours (including No Sugar Added, Gluten-Free and Vegan Options as well as Sorbet) *flavours change regularly

Your choice of 60-75 different toppings – candy, granola, fruit and more

Frozen yogurt cakes available (and customizable!)

4 locations in Ottawa:

Menchie's Barrhaven (3091 Strandherd Dr #6, at Woodroffe) MAP

Menchie's Innes (4471 Innes Rd) MAP

Menchie's Merivale (1537 Merivale Road) MAP

Menchie's Byward Market (80 George St) MAP

menchies.ca

“We Make You Smile”



Click here for CHRI General Contest Rules