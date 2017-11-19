Family Radio CHRI

Shop Christmas Gifts That Reflect Your Beliefs

Published: Sunday, 19 November 2017 00:00
 Save on your Christmas gifts this year by shopping at The Inspirational Value Centre, 1558 Merivale Rd in Nepean.

Care Baldwin and Dianne Van der Putten will be Out & About with Arnprior Chrysler LIVE ON LOCATION on Black Friday, November 24th, 2017 from 11:00am -1:00pm.

Shop hundreds of discounted Christian products at VALUE pricing.

Click here to browse the new Christmas Catalog.

 

Monday – Wednesday …. 10:00am – 6:00pm
Thursday – Friday …. 10:00am – 9:00pm
Saturday …. 10:00am – 6:00pm
Sunday … closed
(613) 727-4702
1558 Merivale Rd (the old Salem Storehouse location) MAP

 

