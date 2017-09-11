Featured Events





SHARATHON is our biggest on air fundraiser of the year! As a CCCC Certified Charity, CHRI relies on donors and advertisers to equip us to provide hope and encouragement for you and your family.

DONATE BY CALLING 1-866-247-1440 or ONLINE HERE. (All of the money raised goes towards the operating expenses of the station.)



Tune in Wed, Sept. 20th & Thurs, Sept 21st (from 6:00am - 9:00pmET) as we celebrate what God has done in the past year and look ahead at how we can reach more people, bless our listeners, and give back to the community. We may be celebrating 20 years of Christian music in Canada's Capital, but we truly believe the best is yet to come!

EARLY BIRD (until midnight, September 18th)

Donate now and be entered in the draw for a pair of regular season SENS vs. LEAFS tickets, plus parking, courtsey of Arnprior Chrysler.

This year's fundraising goal is $80,000, our biggest goal ever!



If you feel blessed to have a Christian radio station in your city and a place for your kids to safely listen to great music, these 2 days are the perfect time to give back! Please consider committing to giving monthly OR a one time gift.

HOW To Donate:

1. Online here (securely via PayPal - no account required).

2. Call (toll-free) 1-866-247-1440

3. Send a cheque or drop off:

CHRI Radio

1010 Thomas Spratt Place, Suite 3

Ottawa, Ontario

K1G 5L5



Theme verse: "No eye has seen, no ear has heard, and no mind has imagined what God has prepared for those who love him." - 1 Corinthians 2:9 NLT

Here's our theme song: "The Best Is Yet To Come", by Group1Crew



MORE:

- If you wish to receive e-mail updates during the two days of Sharathon, please sign up for our eMagazine here.

- Enter for hourly prizes

- All gifts over $10 are tax deductible

- WATCH Sharathon 2017! We'll be video streaming both days LIVE



