90-Year Old Business Now Serving Carleton Place
- Published: Sunday, 16 July 2017 17:00
Dan Adams and the Family Fun Team will be Out & About with Arnprior Chrysler to celebrate the opening of the new Burns Jewellers store location in Carleton Place.
WHEN: Saturday, July 22nd @ 11:00am – 1:00pm
WHERE: 115 Bridge St, downtown Carleton Place MAP
Grand Opening promos & specials:
o Prize giveaways in-store
o Up to 40% OFF Watches
o Up to 20% OFF Diamond Jewellery
o “NO TAX” on all new rings!
o 30% OFF Giftware
o 20% OFF Elle & Steelex earrings & pendants