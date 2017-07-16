Family Radio CHRI

Featured Events

90-Year Old Business Now Serving Carleton Place

Details
Category: Featured Events
Published: Sunday, 16 July 2017 17:00
View Comments

burnsjewelles cp 660

Dan Adams and the Family Fun Team will be Out & About with Arnprior Chrysler to celebrate the opening of the new Burns Jewellers store location in Carleton Place.

WHEN: Saturday, July 22nd @ 11:00am – 1:00pm

WHERE: 115 Bridge St, downtown Carleton Place MAP

Grand Opening promos & specials:

o Prize giveaways in-store
o Up to 40% OFF Watches
o Up to 20% OFF Diamond Jewellery
o “NO TAX” on all new rings!
o 30% OFF Giftware
o 20% OFF Elle & Steelex earrings & pendants

burnsjewellershop.com

Listen

99.1 fm Ottawa
88.1 fm Cornwall
100.7 fm Pembroke

Download

Apple App Store Google Play Store

Testimonies

Facebook

Family Radio CHRI 99.1 FM

Events

Out & About Sponsor

Arnprior Chrysler
CHRI Family Radio. 1010 Thomas Spratt Place, Suite 3, Ottawa Ontario, K1G 5L5 Canada. 613-247-1440
© Family Radio CHRI 99.1FM, Powered by StriveMind. Privacy Policy