Family Radio CHRI

Featured Events

Worship Led by Grammy Winner Michael W. Smith

Details
Category: Featured Events
Published: Thursday, 06 July 2017 07:15
View Comments

mws17 web660

Tickets are available online here.

Join us for one final event to celebrate CHRI’s 20th Anniversary... exactly 2 weeks after our biggest Sharathon ever!
Let's get together as the Church of Ottawa to lift up our city in prayer and thank God for 20 of Christian radio in Canada's Capital!

Thank YOU for supporting Christian music in Canada's Capital and for celebrating with us this year!

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS

WHEN: Thursday, October 5th , 2017
WHERE: TD Place Arena MAP
COST: Tickets are reserved seating, tickets starting at $28.25, available online here.
For more ticket information call/visit the box office at 1015 Bank St, Box Office is located outside Gate 3, or call 613 232 6767.
Download the poster here.

Featuring:
Michael W. Smith
Jon Neufeld
The Commissionaires

 christian horizons logo

uniteprod weblogo

tdplace 200

Listen

99.1 fm Ottawa
88.1 fm Cornwall
100.7 fm Pembroke

Download

Apple App Store Google Play Store

Testimonies

Facebook

Family Radio CHRI 99.1 FM

Events

Out & About Sponsor

Arnprior Chrysler
CHRI Family Radio. 1010 Thomas Spratt Place, Suite 3, Ottawa Ontario, K1G 5L5 Canada. 613-247-1440
© Family Radio CHRI 99.1FM, Powered by StriveMind. Privacy Policy