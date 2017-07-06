Featured Events

Join us for one final event to celebrate CHRI’s 20th Anniversary... exactly 2 weeks after our biggest Sharathon ever!

Let's get together as the Church of Ottawa to lift up our city in prayer and thank God for 20 of Christian radio in Canada's Capital!

Thank YOU for supporting Christian music in Canada's Capital and for celebrating with us this year!

WHEN: Thursday, October 5th , 2017

WHERE: TD Place Arena MAP

COST: Tickets are reserved seating, tickets starting at $28.25, available online here.

For more ticket information call/visit the box office at 1015 Bank St, Box Office is located outside Gate 3, or call 613 232 6767.

Download the poster here.

Featuring:

Michael W. Smith

Jon Neufeld

The Commissionaires